Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 56.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,535 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,343 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $416,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 65.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $158.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Argus upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Vertical Group cut Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.83.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $15.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $135.44. 43,740,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,364,574. The stock has a market cap of $75.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 1.45. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $391.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

