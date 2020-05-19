Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Stock Position Lowered by Oak Asset Management LLC

Oak Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,964 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,702,310,000. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in Boeing by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,713,384 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,005,192,000 after buying an additional 222,115 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Boeing by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,557,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,651,391,000 after buying an additional 3,799,008 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Boeing by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,302,874 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,568,424,000 after buying an additional 181,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179,440 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,333,912,000 after buying an additional 187,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

BA traded up $15.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.44. The company had a trading volume of 43,728,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,364,574. The company has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a PE ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 1.45. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $391.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Norddeutsche Landesbank lowered shares of Boeing to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

