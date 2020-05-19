Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target Raised to $230.00

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $175.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 62.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of BYDGF traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $141.51. The stock had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.61. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of $91.64 and a 52 week high of $173.39.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

