Brokerages Anticipate ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) to Announce -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) to post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ConforMIS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.20). ConforMIS posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ConforMIS will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.26). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ConforMIS.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). ConforMIS had a negative net margin of 41.29% and a negative return on equity of 165.61%. The firm had revenue of $16.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.95 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ConforMIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of ConforMIS from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ConforMIS in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of ConforMIS in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.92.

Shares of CFMS stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.93. 410,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,262. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. ConforMIS has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $67.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ConforMIS by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 78,806 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ConforMIS by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,379,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 93,832 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ConforMIS by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 816,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 72,183 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ConforMIS by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 425,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 55,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ConforMIS by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 14,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

ConforMIS Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

