Brokerages Anticipate Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) to Post -$0.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Farfetch reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($1.17). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.96). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $331.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.81 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 32.15% and a negative return on equity of 30.03%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Farfetch from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Farfetch from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on Farfetch from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Farfetch from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.45.

Shares of Farfetch stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $14.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,948,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,410,551. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average of $10.62. Farfetch has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 2.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

