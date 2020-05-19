Brokerages Expect Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) to Post $9.11 EPS

Brokerages predict that Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) will announce $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cable One’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $6.56 and the highest is $11.03. Cable One reported earnings per share of $6.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full year earnings of $41.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.44 to $46.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $43.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $38.98 to $49.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cable One.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.40 by $2.65. Cable One had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CABO. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,850.00 target price (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Cable One in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen began coverage on Cable One in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cable One from $1,367.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,105.00 price target (up from $1,968.00) on shares of Cable One in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,637.14.

In related news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 187 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,599.70, for a total transaction of $299,143.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,330,575.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran acquired 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,241.96 per share, with a total value of $186,294.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,651.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,347 shares of company stock valued at $10,260,592. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CABO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cable One during the fourth quarter worth about $88,449,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Cable One during the first quarter worth about $69,321,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Cable One during the first quarter worth about $53,901,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Cable One by 319.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,529,000 after purchasing an additional 11,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Cable One by 262.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,331 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CABO stock traded up $94.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,930.14. The company had a trading volume of 31,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,851. Cable One has a 12 month low of $1,031.39 and a 12 month high of $2,044.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,731.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,592.61. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.80 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cable One (CABO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.