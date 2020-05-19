Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Sold by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC cut its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,879 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 245.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE BIP traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.70. The stock had a trading volume of 719,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,153. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.64. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.40, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $56.31.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.74). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,071.43%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BIP shares. Raymond James cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.58.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.