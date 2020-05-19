Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Buzzi Unicem from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Buzzi Unicem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

BZZUF remained flat at $$18.30 during midday trading on Tuesday. 324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.44. Buzzi Unicem has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $20.78.

Buzzi Unicem SpA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi Unicem SpA was founded in 1907 and is based in Casale Monferrato, Italy.

