C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) will post $0.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.75. C.H. Robinson Worldwide posted earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $4.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CHRW has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stephens upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $73.00 to $57.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.08.

CHRW traded up $5.34 on Monday, hitting $77.84. 3,280,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,489. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $56.94 and a 52 week high of $91.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.69%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, Chairman John Wiehoff sold 221,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $15,729,871.03. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 574,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,870,991.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 250.1% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 206,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,700,000 after acquiring an additional 147,834 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 86.2% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,224 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 79.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $1,859,000. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

