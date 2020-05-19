Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Senior Officer Sells C$349,885.80 in Stock

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 2,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$135.30, for a total value of C$349,885.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,037 shares in the company, valued at C$1,087,406.10.

Cargojet stock traded up C$0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$132.20. 93,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,402. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$116.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$107.80. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 156.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.82, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of C$67.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$142.21.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.28). The company had revenue of C$123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$117.48 million. On average, analysts expect that Cargojet will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CJT. AltaCorp Capital raised Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cargojet from C$132.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Cargojet from C$118.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cargojet from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Cargojet from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$129.22.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

