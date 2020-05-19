Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Senior Officer Sells C$349,885.80 in Stock

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 2,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$135.30, for a total value of C$349,885.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,037 shares in the company, valued at C$1,087,406.10.
Cargojet stock traded up C$0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$132.20. 93,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,402. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$116.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$107.80. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 156.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.82, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of C$67.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$142.21.
Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.28). The company had revenue of C$123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$117.48 million. On average, analysts expect that Cargojet will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cargojet Company Profile
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
