Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Short Interest Update

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the April 30th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 415,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.23. The stock had a trading volume of 289,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,746. Casella Waste Systems has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $56.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.51. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 39.01%. The business had revenue of $182.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

CWST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CEO John W. Casella sold 47,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $2,310,791.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,978,564. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 5,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $299,347.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 370,764 shares in the company, valued at $19,654,199.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 307,281 shares of company stock worth $15,355,113. Corporate insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 407.1% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 26.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 45.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

