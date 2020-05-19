Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Short Interest Update

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,900 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the April 30th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Central Valley Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of CVCY stock traded up $1.21 on Tuesday, reaching $13.94. 32,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,085. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.86. The company has a market capitalization of $158.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.78. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $22.15.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $22.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 178.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 39.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 9.3% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

