Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 26,178 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,178 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

VEA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.86. The company had a trading volume of 17,247,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,913,891. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.10. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67.

