Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.88 on Monday, hitting $92.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,797. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.25 and a 52-week high of $102.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

