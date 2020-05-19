Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 389,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,382 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $2,326,225,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Pfizer by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,393,867,000 after acquiring an additional 22,232,056 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 205.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,102,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $513,358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,819,241 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Pfizer by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,091,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525,078 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Pfizer by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,432,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,035,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005,472 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $38.07. The company had a trading volume of 21,473,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,759,922. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $209.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.83. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.28.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.