Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,997 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.9% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $56,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 17,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $4.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $227.43. 42,391,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,253,855. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $237.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.29 and its 200-day moving average is $209.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

