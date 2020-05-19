Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 7,451 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,263 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,451 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 411 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $127.66. The stock had a trading volume of 12,799,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,370,946. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.73. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $99.91 and a 12-month high of $133.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $356.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $39,041,990. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.57.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

