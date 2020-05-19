Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 134,051 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,410 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $19,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $416,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in Boeing by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BA shares. Citigroup downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Norddeutsche Landesbank lowered Boeing to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.83.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $15.44 on Monday, reaching $135.44. 43,740,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,364,574. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $391.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.10 and a 200 day moving average of $271.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a PE ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -5.05 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

