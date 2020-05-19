Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 8,496 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 310,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,496 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $13,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

IWR stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.09. 2,245,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,254,188. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.55. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

