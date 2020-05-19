Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,767 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $3.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $302.76. 3,986,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,378,760. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $302.08 and a 200 day moving average of $301.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $233.05 and a 1 year high of $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,259,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $328.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.54.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

