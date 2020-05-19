Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 20,974 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,974 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF worth $6,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 417,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,278,000 after buying an additional 153,712 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 60,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 90,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PFF traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $33.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,459,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,131,755. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.03 and its 200 day moving average is $35.88. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $38.33.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

