Cetera Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 17.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,697 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $7,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 36,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 23,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

DVY traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.07. 786,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,778. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.85. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

