Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.0% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $17,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Benin Management CORP increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 3,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,121,000 after acquiring an additional 34,888 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $163.93. The stock had a trading volume of 13,918,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,836,231. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $119.83 and a 52-week high of $164.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.82.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.