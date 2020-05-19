Cetera Advisors LLC Has $16.70 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 72.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517,212 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 0.9% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $16,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

RSP stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.26. 1,013,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,478. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.52. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $118.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

