Cetera Advisors LLC Has $21.77 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 388,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 31,738 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.2% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $21,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 44,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 19,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock traded up $4.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,653,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,847,301. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.89.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

