Cetera Advisors LLC Has $7.44 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 256.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,007 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $10.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $136.04. 6,402,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,915,702. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $184.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $88.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.38.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.