Cetera Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $4.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $187.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,529. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.28. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $202.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

