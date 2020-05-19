Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 6,104 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,104 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in 3M by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitnell & Co. boosted its stake in 3M by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 9,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.85.

MMM stock traded up $10.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,016,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,478,549. The company has a market cap of $79.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $187.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M Co will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $608,873.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total value of $1,173,837.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,868 shares in the company, valued at $8,604,971.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,401 shares of company stock worth $7,236,846. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

