Cetera Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 239,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.6% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,382,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 60,566.7% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 27,255 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,681,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $9,021,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 148,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,664,000 after acquiring an additional 43,634 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $2.09 on Monday, hitting $53.81. The stock had a trading volume of 12,381,529 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.55. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.