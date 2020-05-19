Cetera Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67,047 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $10,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,665,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,884,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,860. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $138.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.77 and its 200-day moving average is $124.09.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.