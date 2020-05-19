Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 2,238 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,326,225,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,393,867,000 after acquiring an additional 22,232,056 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 205.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,102,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,819,241 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,091,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Pfizer by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,432,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,035,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,472 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.07. The stock had a trading volume of 21,474,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,522,885. The firm has a market cap of $209.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.83. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.28.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

