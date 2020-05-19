Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 2,254 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $263.04. 3,386,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,873,339. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $252.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.21. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

