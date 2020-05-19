Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 680 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,813 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at $333,340,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $2,283,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,637 shares of company stock worth $20,783,413 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $293.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,014,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,540,016. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $270.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $275.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.77.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

