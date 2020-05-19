Cetera Investment Advisers Cuts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,214,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 96,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,716,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Citigroup increased their target price on Mastercard from $298.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.46.

In other news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,115. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $10.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $289.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,037,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,255,611. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $261.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.15. The company has a market cap of $279.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

