Cetera Investment Advisers Has $2.23 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,915 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Alphabet by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,580.52.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 382,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $25,143,127.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,352.66, for a total transaction of $41,932.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,626.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 465,509 shares of company stock worth $30,945,946. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG traded up $10.75 on Monday, hitting $1,383.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,822,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,435. The company has a market capitalization of $937.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,249.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

