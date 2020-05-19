Cetera Investment Advisers Has $23.98 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,240 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 2.9% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $23,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 8,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 250,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,641,000 after purchasing an additional 115,816 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Cit Bank NA Wealth Management lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cit Bank NA Wealth Management now owns 6,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.44 on Monday, hitting $223.27. 55,747,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,254,777. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $237.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.