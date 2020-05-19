Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.45 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 93.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,114 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 80,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 273,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after acquiring an additional 26,178 shares during the period. Seven Post Investment Office LP grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 217,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 128,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 71,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.25. 18,536,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,913,891. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.10. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $44.67.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.