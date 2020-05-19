Cetera Investment Advisers Has $4.60 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,548 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,382,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 60,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 27,255 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,681,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,021,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 148,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,664,000 after buying an additional 43,634 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS IEFA traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,390,148 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.08 and a 200 day moving average of $59.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.