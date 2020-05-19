Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 2,257 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 0.9% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,387,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,029,000 after purchasing an additional 741,227 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,437,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,697,490,000 after buying an additional 400,034 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,438,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $638,606,000 after acquiring an additional 811,103 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 40.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,846,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,374 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,423,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,519,000 after acquiring an additional 108,452 shares during the period.

IWD stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,884,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,860. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $138.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.09.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

