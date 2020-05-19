Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,883 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHG. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $2.21 on Monday, reaching $94.85. 521,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,797. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.25 and a fifty-two week high of $102.61.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

