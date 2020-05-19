Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 210.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,954,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,177,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390,754 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,949,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,320,000 after purchasing an additional 788,859 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,522,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,605,000 after buying an additional 360,629 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 252.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,246,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,530,000 after buying an additional 892,603 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,058,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,315,000 after buying an additional 98,504 shares during the period.

Shares of GLD traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $163.93. 13,918,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,836,441. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.82. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $119.83 and a 52-week high of $164.80.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

