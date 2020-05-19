Cetera Investment Advisers Trims Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,514 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,158 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 936 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded up $6.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $179.83. 4,652,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,079,282. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The company has a market cap of $129.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.95.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Mcdonald’s from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.48.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

