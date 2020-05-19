Cetera Investment Advisers Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,589 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $7.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $132.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,971,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,581,910. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.55 and a 200-day moving average of $147.83. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

