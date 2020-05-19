ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Piper Sandler

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CCXI. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $38.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.63.

CCXI traded down $2.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.02. 768,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,157. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.69. ChemoCentryx has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $59.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.33 and a beta of 2.08.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 100.55% and a negative net margin of 192.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 15,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $770,271.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,331,897 shares in the company, valued at $117,084,548.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 35,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $2,071,203.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,272,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,251,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 269,450 shares of company stock valued at $13,767,342. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCXI. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth about $126,536,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,740,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909,389 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,460,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,022,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,907,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

