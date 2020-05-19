Cincinnati Insurance Co. Boosts Stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Cincinnati Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 128.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,450 shares during the period. Cincinnati Insurance Co.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $17,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 1,215.8% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 54.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $3.67 on Tuesday, hitting $174.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,711,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,796. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $220.42. The company has a market capitalization of $60.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.97 and a 200-day moving average of $188.56.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.05.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $896,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 12,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total transaction of $2,194,464.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,545,745.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,697 shares of company stock worth $9,194,338 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

