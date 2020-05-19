Cincinnati Insurance Co. Boosts Stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Cincinnati Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 128.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,450 shares during the period. Cincinnati Insurance Co.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $17,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 1,215.8% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 54.55% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE EL traded down $3.67 on Tuesday, hitting $174.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,711,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,796. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $220.42. The company has a market capitalization of $60.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.97 and a 200-day moving average of $188.56.
Several analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.05.
In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $896,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 12,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total transaction of $2,194,464.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,545,745.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,697 shares of company stock worth $9,194,338 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.
About Estee Lauder Companies
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
