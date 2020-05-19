Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO Makes New Investment in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO acquired a new position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,779,000 after acquiring an additional 22,645 shares during the period. 95.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Snap-on stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,801. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.94. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $90.72 and a 12-month high of $172.61. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.15). Snap-on had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $852.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.50.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

