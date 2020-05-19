Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Stock Position Decreased by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,284 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miles Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 26,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in Citigroup by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 25,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on C. TheStreet lowered Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Standpoint Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Sunday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.68.

Shares of C stock traded up $3.75 on Monday, hitting $45.67. 39,362,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,039,832. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.80 and a 200 day moving average of $65.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

