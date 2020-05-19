Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Short Interest Update

Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 34.1% from the April 30th total of 4,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CZWI. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZWI stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $7.79. 17,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,017. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.06. Citizens Community Bancorp has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $12.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.21.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CZWI shares. TheStreet downgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

