Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EMO)

Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc (NYSE:EMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th.

Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc has decreased its dividend by an average of 41.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,537. Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $5.95.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

