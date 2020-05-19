Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th.

Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 35.6% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:CEM traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $3.55. 6,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,858. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.96. Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $12.88.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

